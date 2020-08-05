Menu

Crime

OPP close road for death investigation on outskirts of Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
An OPP cruiser is seen at the service's Toronto detachment.
An OPP cruiser is seen at the service's Toronto detachment. Nick Westoll / Global News

Wellington County OPP say they are investigating a death just east of Guelph.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Watson Parkway and Wellington Road 124 on Tuesday at around 7:15 p.m.

OPP said their crime unit and forensic team were also called to the scene.

Read more: Guelph’s Catholic school board chair resigns following social media posts

Watson Parkway was closed from Speedvale Avenue to Wellington Road 124 and motorists were being asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More to come. 

