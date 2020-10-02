Police release images of motorcyclist connected with fatal crash in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have released photos of a motorcyclist they want to speak to about a recent fatal crash in Kitchener.

At around 6 p.m. on Sept. 23, two motorcycles were heading north on Fairway Road at a high rate of speed when one collided with a car making a left turn into a plaza.

The 24-year-old man who was driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other motorcyclist fled the scene and police have released several images of the rider in the hope someone will be able to identify the person.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

The other motorcyclist fled the scene and police have released several images of the rider in the hope someone will be able to identify the person.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856 or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

