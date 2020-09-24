Menu

Crime

Motorcyclist killed in rush-hour collision in Kitchener: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 24, 2020 11:23 am
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle .
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

One motorcyclist was killed and Waterloo Regional Police are looking for another after a rush-hour collision in Kitchener on Wednesday night.

Police say that at around 6 p.m., witnesses reported seeing two motorcycles heading north at a high rate of speed on Fairway Road South between Manitou Drive and Wilson Avenue.

Read more: Motorcyclist dead after colliding with pickup truck west of Brussels, Ont.: OPP

One of the motorcycles collided with a vehicle making a left turn into a business in the area, police say.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle, a 24-year-old Kitchener man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other motorcycle kept going, according to police.

Read more: Goderich man killed in weekend motorcycle collision in Wilmot

Police closed the road for several hours as they looked into the collision, which remains under investigation.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

