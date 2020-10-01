Man, woman arrested in connection to theft of donation box from Kitchener Tim Hortons

Waterloo Regional Police say two people have been arrested in connection with a theft of a donation box from a Tim Hortons in Kitchener last summer.
On July 19, at around 7:30 p.m., police say officers were called to the Tim Hortons on Victoria Street North for reports of a robbery.
A woman entered into the store, smashed the Plexiglass holding the donation box and took off on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police said a 21-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the robbery on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, police said they arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with the robbery although they did not explain his connection.
The man and woman have been charged with robbery and possession of stolen property.
