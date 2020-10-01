Man, woman arrested in connection to theft of donation box from Kitchener Tim Hortons

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say two people have been arrested in connection with a theft of a donation box from a Tim Hortons in Kitchener last summer.

On July 19, at around 7:30 p.m., police say officers were called to the Tim Hortons on Victoria Street North for reports of a robbery.

A woman entered into the store, smashed the Plexiglass holding the donation box and took off on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said a 21-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the robbery on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, police said they arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with the robbery although they did not explain his connection.

The man and woman have been charged with robbery and possession of stolen property.