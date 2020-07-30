RCMP seek suspects after shots fired in Lloydminster-area carjacking

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are looking for suspects involved in a carjacking in the Lloydminster area Wednesday night that saw shots fired during the robbery.

In a news release, police said officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle “headed from Saskatchewan into Alberta near Lloydminster” shortly before 6 p.m.

According to RCMP, the car was involved in a crash in Lloydminster on 45 Avenue and 34 Street.

“Several suspects fled the area… on foot and pointed a firearm at a separate victim,” police said. “During the confrontation, shots were fired and the victim’s (pickup) truck was stolen.

“The victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police did not provide details about the victim but noted they did not suffer any gunshot wounds.

Story continues below advertisement

The truck, which police said is a dark brown Ford F-150, was later spotted east of Lloydminster “and a pursuit was initiated but terminated due to public safety as it veered into westbound lanes on Highway 16, into oncoming traffic,” RCMP said.

“The truck was again located driving near Marshall Sask., but fled again.”

The truck has a decal on the rear driver’s side window that says “sticks and stones,” according to police.