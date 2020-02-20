Menu

Crime

Large police presence in north Edmonton; vehicles in alley taped off

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted February 20, 2020 3:58 pm
Police presence in Edmonton near 120 Street and 134B Avenue on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Police presence in Edmonton near 120 Street and 134B Avenue on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Sarah Ryan, Global News

There was a large police presence near an elementary school in north Edmonton on Thursday.

Several police vehicles were seen near 120 Street and 134B Avenue at around 1 p.m.

An alley and the street were taped off by police.

A car and an SUV were also seen parked in the alley.

The Edmonton Police Service helicopter Air 1 was seen flying over the area and the K9 unit was also on scene.

It was close to Kensington School but Edmonton Public Schools said classes continued as normal and no alternative plans will be required for picking up students.

More to come…   

Police presence in Edmonton near 120 Street and 134B Avenue on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Police presence in Edmonton near 120 Street and 134B Avenue on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Sarah Ryan, Global News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
edmonton police serviceEdmonton policeEdmonton crimeCrime SceneHeavy police presencekensington school
