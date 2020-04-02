Police release image of 1 of 3 suspects in violent north Edmonton carjacking

Send this page to someone via email

In an effort to generate tips from the public, police released an image Thursday of one of three suspects in a violent north Edmonton carjacking earlier this week.

At about 8 p.m. on Monday, police responded to a vehicle theft call at a gas station in the area of 92 Street and 144 Avenue.

When they arrived, officers found an injured 47-year-old woman whose 2015 maroon Honda CR-V was stolen while she was standing outside the SUV.

Police said the woman told officers that three people “forcefully” took her SUV and fled the scene. As the crime unfolded, police said the victim was “dragged a short distance by her vehicle, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.”

According to police, one of the suspects is a female while the other two are males who were wearing balaclavas at the time of the carjacking.

Police were able to obtain an image of the female suspect via surveillance video but do not have photos or descriptions of the other two suspects.

Anyone with information about any of the suspects is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppersby phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

