Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Car crashes into front doors of the Lloydminster Hospital

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted March 18, 2021 4:38 pm
A car crashed into the Lloydminster Hospital on the Saskatchewan side of the border city on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
A car crashed into the Lloydminster Hospital on the Saskatchewan side of the border city on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Courtesy: Randy Marsh

An orange Chevrolet car crashed into the front doors of the Lloydminster Hospital in the Alberta-Saskatchewan border city Wednesday night, creating quite a mess.

No one was injured and health services were not directly impacted, according to Saskatchewan Health Authority spokesperson Doug Dahl.

On Thursday, the hospital entrance was boarded up with plywood.

The front doors of the Lloydminster Hospital were boarded up Thursday, after a car crashed through them on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
The front doors of the Lloydminster Hospital were boarded up Thursday, after a car crashed through them on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Courtesy: Holly Durawa

A temporary main entrance to the facility is being set up while repairs take place, Dahl said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

People accessing the Lloydminster Hospital will be directed via signs to an alternate entrance until the main one is repaired.

It’s not known what caused the car to crash into the hospital or how many people were inside the vehicle.

Global News has reached out to RCMP for more information.

The hospital is operated by the Saskatchewan Health Authority, and also serves residents from both sides of the city via a contract to Alberta Health Services.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta Health ServicesHealthSaskatchewan Health AuthorityLloydminsterLloydminster HospitalCar crashed into Lloydminster HospitalLloydminster health careLloydminster Hospital AlbertaLloydminster Hospital car crashLloydminster Hospital Saskatchewan

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers