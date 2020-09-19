Disappearance of Tristan Chaboyer considered suspicious: Prince Albert police

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Albert police are calling the disappearance of a man “suspicious” two weeks after he went missing.

Tristan Chaboyer, 24, was last seen on the morning of Sept. 4, say police. He was reported missing to police on Sept. 10.

The Prince Albert Police Service called his death suspicious on Friday in a press release with officials renewing their call for the public’s help with the investigation.

Police are asking the public for any information that could lead to his whereabouts. This information could include his recent activities.

Chaboyer is described by police as weighing 160 pounds and standing five feet six inches tall. He has short brown hair, brown eyes and wears black-framed glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince Albert Police Service at (306) 953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

