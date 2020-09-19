Menu

Advertisement
Canada

Disappearance of Tristan Chaboyer considered suspicious: Prince Albert police

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted September 19, 2020 6:28 pm
Tristan Chaboyer, 24, was last seen on the morning of Sept. 4, say Prince Albert police.
Tristan Chaboyer, 24, was last seen on the morning of Sept. 4, say Prince Albert police. Handout Photo / Prince Albert Police Service

Prince Albert police are calling the disappearance of a man “suspicious” two weeks after he went missing.

Tristan Chaboyer, 24, was last seen on the morning of Sept. 4, say police. He was reported missing to police on Sept. 10.

Read more: Emily Osmond’s family still wonders what happened 13 years after her disappearance

The Prince Albert Police Service called his death suspicious on Friday in a press release with officials renewing their call for the public’s help with the investigation.

Police are asking the public for any information that could lead to his whereabouts. This information could include his recent activities.

Chaboyer is described by police as weighing 160 pounds and standing five feet six inches tall. He has short brown hair, brown eyes and wears black-framed glasses.

Read more: Billboard of missing woman Happy Charles unveiled in Prince Albert

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince Albert Police Service at (306) 953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

Myrna LaPlante reacts to her aunt Emily Osmond going missing
