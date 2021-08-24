Menu

Crime

Saskatoon police investigating Spadina Crescent homicide

By Emily Olsen Global News
Posted August 24, 2021 7:53 pm
Saskatoon police are investigating the city’s sixth homicide of the year.

Read more: Saskatoon detectives working on 2 suspicious death investigations

Kelly Dean Quewazance, 39, was found unresponsive by Saskatoon Fire Department personnel who were fighting a nearby blaze early Sunday morning on Spadina Crescent West.

The man’s death was confirmed a homicide following an autopsy. The cause of death is not being released.

No arrests have been made.

Read more: Suspect arrested in Saskatoon’s 4th homicide of 2021

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Crime rate fell in Regina, Saskatoon and across Saskatchewan in 2020: StatsCanada' Crime rate fell in Regina, Saskatoon and across Saskatchewan in 2020: StatsCanada
Crime rate fell in Regina, Saskatoon and across Saskatchewan in 2020: StatsCanada – Jul 27, 2021
