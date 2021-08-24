Saskatoon police investigating Spadina Crescent homicide

Saskatoon police are investigating the city’s sixth homicide of the year.
Kelly Dean Quewazance, 39, was found unresponsive by Saskatoon Fire Department personnel who were fighting a nearby blaze early Sunday morning on Spadina Crescent West.
The man’s death was confirmed a homicide following an autopsy. The cause of death is not being released.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
