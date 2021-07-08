Saskatchewan RCMP identifies victims in homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP have identified the victims in a homicide investigation as two men from Edmonton.

Bryton Lawrason, 29, and Seth Hildebrand, 20 were found dead on Monday night by Canora RCMP in an orange Dodge Journey along Tiny grid road near the Burgis Beach turn off.

An autopsy has been completed on both men and their families have been notified.

RCMP consider both deaths to be homicides and have not released cause of death as the information is part of the ongoing investigation.

“To be clear, this is not a homicide-suicide investigation,” RCMP said Thursday.

Investigators are looking for information about Lawrason and Hildrebrand’s whereabouts before they were found.

RCMP said the 2013 Dodge Journey was known to be in the areas of Burgis Beach/Good Spirit Lake, the Town of Canora and City of Yorkton on Monday.

Investigators want to speak with anyone who may have travelled along Tiny Grid Road near the Burgis Beach turn-off in the late afternoon or early evening of July 5, or encountered the vehicle at any of the other locations.

“Even seemingly minimal information may be important to this investigation; we encourage anyone with information to please report it by calling Canora RCMP at 306-563-4700, 310-RCMP or you can report it anonymously through Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-8477.”

RCMP have released photos of Lawrason and Hildebrand as well as a similar vehicle to help with the investigation.

View image in full screen A photo of a similar vehicle to the one that is part of this investigation. RCMP / Supplied

