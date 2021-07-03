Menu

Canada

1 dead after collision on Hwy 1 near Qu’Appelle, Sask.

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted July 3, 2021 3:53 pm
FILE. View image in full screen
FILE. File / Global News

A 74-year-old man is dead after the pickup truck he was driving collided with a semi on Highway 1 east of Qu’Appelle, Sask., Friday night.

An RCMP press release said officers from the Indian Head detachment responded to the call around 9:50 p.m. July 2. Qu’Appelle Fire Department and Indian Head EMS also attended.

The driver of the truck was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was declared dead at the scene. RCMP say no injuries were reported for the semi-driver.

RCMP said the initial investigation has indicated the semi, travelling east and pickup truck travelling north collided, causing both vehicles to leave the road and rest in the ditch south of Highway 1.

A portion of the highway was closed as an RCMP collision reconstructionist and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service investigated. The highway has since been reopened.

RCMP don’t anticipate charges to be laid in this incident.

