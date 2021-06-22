Menu

Canada

RCMP seize ‘large quantity’ of alcohol near Southend, Sask.

By David Giles Global News
Posted June 22, 2021 4:09 pm
Mounties said they stopped a vehicle heading north on Highway 102 near the Southend junction and seized a large quantity of alcohol. View image in full screen
Mounties said they stopped a vehicle heading north on Highway 102 near the Southend junction and seized a large quantity of alcohol. Southend RCMP / Supplied

Southend RCMP say they have intercepted a “large quantity” of alcohol in northern Saskatchewan.

Mounties said they stopped a vehicle heading north on Highway 102 near the Southend junction in the early morning of June 19.

A search of the vehicle turned numerous bottles of alcohol, police said.

Officers said they seized 31 750-millilitre bottles of whiskey, two 1.71-litre bottles of whiskey, three one-litre and 12 single-serving bottles of coolers, one 24-pack of beer and three mickeys of assorted liquor.

Mary Robillard, 40, of Black Lake is charged with one count of selling or offering to sell, displaying or keeping beverage alcohol under Saskatchewan’s Alcohol and Gaming Regulation Act.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 20.

There are roughly 15 communities in northern Saskatchewan that prohibit alcohol.

