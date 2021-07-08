Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Girl, 3, abducted and stabbed to death: Winnipeg police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 8, 2021 1:43 pm
A Winnipeg police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police cruiser. Elisha Dacey/Global News

A Winnipeg man is behind bars facing a murder charge after Winnipeg police made a harrowing discovery while investigating the abduction of a three-year-old girl.

Police said they believe the suspect is the girl’s estranged father, who had taken her from her mother in her vehicle at knifepoint.

Just before 9:45 a.m., the suspect was taken into custody at King Edward Street and Jefferson Avenue, outside a parked car.

They found the three-year-old, who was suffering from stab wounds, inside the car and started providing first aid. She was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where she died of her injuries.

Frank Nausigimana, 28, is in custody and faces a first-degree murder charge.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s unbelievably horrific,” said Const. Jay Murray.

Trending Stories

“(Officers) did everything they could, including CPR, to try to resuscitate this child.”

Murray said the child was likely injured within minutes of police being called, and that the mother wasn’t physically hurt in the incident.

“I don’t believe she was seriously physically injured. But I always am hesitant to say that she wasn’t injured because I think there’s a psychological component here.

“You think of the pain that she endured at the time of the incidents, the stress — and and even afterwards as she’s learning to cope with the loss of her daughter.

“So I’m hesitant to say that she wasn’t injured, because I think this is going to take a long time for her to recover from this — if she ever does.”

He said police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the father’s estrangement.

To the police’s knowledge, the relationship between the mother and father appears to have ended soon after the girl was born, and that there had been no contact between the estranged father and the mother and daughter for months.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Manitoba homicide suspect arrested in Ontario' Manitoba homicide suspect arrested in Ontario
Manitoba homicide suspect arrested in Ontario – Jun 18, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagHomicide tagMurder tagWinnipeg homicide tagcrime in winnipeg tagChild killed tagwinnipeg abduction tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers