Man dead in police-involved shooting on Gordon First Nation in Saskatchewan

A man is dead on a Saskatchewan First Nation in a police-involved shooting.

Saskatchewan RCMP said officers from the Punnichy detachment went to the Gordon First Nation on Tuesday afternoon after someone reported that a man with a rifle was making threats in the community.

Police said the responding officers fired a gun during the incident, injuring the man.

The officers then performed life-saving measures on the man until Lestock Emergency Medical Service arrived. He was pronounced dead a short time later by EMS.

The RCMP have not released his name and have not released any other details into the incident.

Assistant-Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, the commanding officer for the Saskatchewan RCMP, said the Weyburn Police Service will conduct an independent external police investigation into the shooting.

“The Saskatchewan RCMP takes these matters very seriously and, as such, we are giving the Weyburn Police Service our full cooperation as they conduct an external investigation into the circumstances surrounding what happened today,” Blackmore said in a release on Tuesday.

“I offer my deepest condolences to all of those affected by this incident.”

The RCMP has also requested Saskatchewan’s minister of justice appoint two independent investigation observers, one with First Nation ancestry.