Crime

Prince Albert, Sask. homicide investigation yields 2nd-degree murder charge after woman’s death

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted October 4, 2021 7:01 pm
Prince Albert police have laid a murder charge following the death of a 40-year-old woman in August. View image in full screen
Prince Albert police have laid a murder charge following the death of a 40-year-old woman in August. File / Global News

A second-degree murder charge has been laid following a homicide investigation in Prince Albert, Sask.

Police and Parkland Ambulance paramedics were initially called to a business in the 3600 block of 2nd Avenue West for a report of an assault at roughly 3:20 a.m. on Aug. 5, according to a press release.

Read more: Woman’s death in Prince Albert, Sask. ruled a homicide

A 40-year-old woman was taken to Victoria Hospital with serious injuries, was assessed and then later transferred to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon.

Police said Doris Broussie was declared dead on Aug. 7.

On Monday, Prince Albert police announced they had charged Francine Ballantyne, 28, in connection with this death.

The accused is scheduled to make her next court appearance on Oct. 22.

