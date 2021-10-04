Prince Albert, Sask. homicide investigation yields 2nd-degree murder charge after woman’s death

Send this page to someone via email

A second-degree murder charge has been laid following a homicide investigation in Prince Albert, Sask.

Police and Parkland Ambulance paramedics were initially called to a business in the 3600 block of 2nd Avenue West for a report of an assault at roughly 3:20 a.m. on Aug. 5, according to a press release.

A 40-year-old woman was taken to Victoria Hospital with serious injuries, was assessed and then later transferred to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon.

Police said Doris Broussie was declared dead on Aug. 7.

On Monday, Prince Albert police announced they had charged Francine Ballantyne, 28, in connection with this death.

The accused is scheduled to make her next court appearance on Oct. 22.

