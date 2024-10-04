Menu

Crime

Vancouver police prepare for ‘significant’ disorder ahead of Oct. 7 anniversary

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 4, 2024 3:39 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Israel-Hamas war tensions increased hate crimes and protests in 2023, VPD says'
Israel-Hamas war tensions increased hate crimes and protests in 2023, VPD says
WATCH: Tensions fuelled by the Israel-Hamas war sparked an increase in hate crimes and protests in 2023, according to Vancouver police, resulting in millions of dollars in overtime costs. Rumina Daya reports – Jan 16, 2024
Vancouver police say additional officers will be placed at locations throughout the city over the weekend leading up to the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel on Monday.

Vancouver police chief Adam Palmer said on Friday that at least four events are planned over the weekend leading up to the anniversary and there could be more.

He said officers would be placed at certain locations including places of worship, community centres and gathering places, in consultation with, and support from, community leaders.

“As we move closer to Oct. 7, I know that some people have feelings of unease and anxiety,” Palmer said.

“Whether you’re a person of Jewish or Muslim faith, someone who comes from or has loved ones in the Middle East, or someone who feels impacted by the ongoing crisis, I want you to know that the Vancouver Police Department is here to provide a sense of reassurance, calm, comfort, and safety during this difficult time.”

Palmer said officers will also be working behind the scenes to assess and reassess potential risks.

He added that the risk of disorder is “significant” and that’s why a plan is needed to address any potential issues.

Click to play video: 'Woman arrested in connection with possible hate crime at pro-Palestinian protest'
Woman arrested in connection with possible hate crime at pro-Palestinian protest

Uniformed school liaison officers will also be positioned at some faith-based schools during pick-up and drop-off times on Oct. 7.

“Over the past year, we’ve worked closely with members of the Muslim and Jewish faiths, and with leaders from the community at large to listen, to understand, and to address everyone’s safety concerns,” Palmer said.

“This work is ongoing, and I am grateful to all community leaders who have worked with us to address these complex issues.”

The Vancouver Police Department supports everyone’s right to peacefully assemble and express themselves as guaranteed in Section 2 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

“I know emotions are raw and people are experiencing a wide range of feelings right now. I also know there are many diverse opinions in this city,” Palmer added.

“I don’t expect everyone to have the same point of view about the military conflict in the Middle East. However, I do expect that people will treat each other with respect and not resort to violence when expressing their points of view. Public safety is our priority. We will not accept violence and hatred in Vancouver.”

Click to play video: 'Vancouver police say Israel-Hamas war has fuelled rise in hate crime'
Vancouver police say Israel-Hamas war has fuelled rise in hate crime

According to the Vancouver Police Department, there have been 344 protests related to the Israel-Hamas war over the past year.

Police have worked 3,318 overtime shifts to staff protests related to the Israel-Hamas war, $4.1 million was spent to police protests related to the war, 74 criminal investigations have taken place and 47 criminal charges have been recommended to Crown counsel.

