2 face 2nd-degree murder charges in Prince Albert, Sask. homicide

Two people are facing charges in a Prince Albert, Sask., homicide investigation.

Prince Albert police said officers were called to the 2900 block of 2nd Avenue West for a report of a disturbance early Sunday.

A 25-year-old man was found dead, police said. His name and cause of death have not been released.

Police said two people were arrested at a home in the 400 block of 9th Street East on Sunday morning.

Clarissa Campbell, 43, and Chandler Laliberte, 22, both from Prince Albert, are charged with second-degree murder.

They appeared in Prince Albert provincial court on Monday morning. They have been remanded in custody until their next court appearance on Oct. 4.

Police said no other suspects are sought in their investigation.

