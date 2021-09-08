Homicide investigation launched after death on Moosomin First Nation

A man’s death on a Saskatchewan First Nation is being called a homicide by RCMP.
North Battleford RCMP said they received a report on the morning of Sept. 5 of an altercation at a home on the Moosomin First Nation near North Battleford.
Police said they arrived to find an injured man outside a home on the First Nation.
Catlin Frenchman, 30, was declared dead at the scene.
Police said his family has been notified, but did not release a cause of death.
No arrests have been made as police continue their investigation into Frenchman’s death.
