Homicide investigation launched after death on Moosomin First Nation

A man’s death on a Saskatchewan First Nation is being called a homicide by RCMP.

North Battleford RCMP said they received a report on the morning of Sept. 5 of an altercation at a home on the Moosomin First Nation near North Battleford.

Police said they arrived to find an injured man outside a home on the First Nation.

Catlin Frenchman, 30, was declared dead at the scene.

Police said his family has been notified, but did not release a cause of death.

No arrests have been made as police continue their investigation into Frenchman’s death.

