Crime

Homicide investigation launched after death on Moosomin First Nation

By David Giles Global News
Posted September 8, 2021 4:43 pm
RCMP say a death on the Moosomin First Nation near North Battleford, Sask., is being investigated as a homicide. View image in full screen
RCMP say a death on the Moosomin First Nation near North Battleford, Sask., is being investigated as a homicide. File / Global News

A man’s death on a Saskatchewan First Nation is being called a homicide by RCMP.

North Battleford RCMP said they received a report on the morning of Sept. 5 of an altercation at a home on the Moosomin First Nation near North Battleford.

Read more: Accused James Smith Cree Nation shooter makes 1st court appearance

Police said they arrived to find an injured man outside a home on the First Nation.

Catlin Frenchman, 30, was declared dead at the scene.

Read more: Murder charge laid after man found dead in truck near Sask. First Nation

Police said his family has been notified, but did not release a cause of death.

No arrests have been made as police continue their investigation into Frenchman’s death.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
