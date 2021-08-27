RCMP identify body found in rural Sask. as missing woman from Prince Albert

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a tragic ending to a missing person case in the Prince Albert area.

Saskatchewan RCMP say they have identified human remains located in a rural area west of St. Louis, Sask. as 28-year-old Crystal Castle.

Prince Albert RCMP received a report late Wednesday morning of a deceased individual found near the Saskatchewan village. That’s where officers found a deceased woman.

An autopsy confirmed it was Castle who had been reported missing to Prince Albert police.

She was last seen on Aug. 11 in Prince Albert in a red Dodge Dakota truck near the Circle K convenience store on 28th Street East.

Police say Castle’s family has been notified and her death is now being treated as a homicide.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about her death is asked to contact their local detachment or Crime Stoppers.