Crime

RCMP identify body found in rural Sask. as missing woman from Prince Albert

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted August 27, 2021 2:17 pm
Crystal Castle, a 28-year-old Prince Albert resident, was last seen on Aug. 11 before her body was located by police on Aug. 25. View image in full screen
Crystal Castle, a 28-year-old Prince Albert resident, was last seen on Aug. 11 before her body was located by police on Aug. 25. Submitted by Prince Albert Police Service

It’s a tragic ending to a missing person case in the Prince Albert area.

Saskatchewan RCMP say they have identified human remains located in a rural area west of St. Louis, Sask. as 28-year-old Crystal Castle.

Prince Albert RCMP received a report late Wednesday morning of a deceased individual found near the Saskatchewan village. That’s where officers found a deceased woman.

An autopsy confirmed it was Castle who had been reported missing to Prince Albert police.

Body found outside of Prince Albert, Sask. identified as homicide victim

She was last seen on Aug. 11 in Prince Albert in a red Dodge Dakota truck near the Circle K convenience store on 28th Street East.

Police say Castle’s family has been notified and her death is now being treated as a homicide.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about her death is asked to contact their local detachment or Crime Stoppers.

