Murder charge laid after man found dead in truck near Sask. First Nation

Two men are facing charges after a man was found dead near the Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation in Saskatchewan.

Rosthern RCMP said EMS contacted them at 6:47 a.m. on Sept. 3, saying a man was found dead in a rural area near the First Nation.

He has been identified as Brandon Cameron, 26. RCMP has not released a cause of death, but said they consider the case a homicide.

Police said the major crime unit took the lead due to the circumstances of the case.

Investigators said it was determined the rural scene was related to a report received at 1:21 a.m. on Sept. 3 of an alleged altercation involving three people at a home on the First Nation.

A search for the individuals failed to locate them and police said a second report concerning the same residence came in two and a half hours later.

RCMP said due to the connection between the two scenes, officers searched the home at 7 a.m. Police have not released details on what they discovered during the search.

Police arrested Straughn Smallchild, 22, at a home on Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation on the afternoon of Sept. 3.

He is charged with second-degree murder in connection to Cameron’s death.

Cory Littlepine, 32, was arrested the following day and is facing a charge of accessory after the fact to aggravated assault.

Both men are scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Tuesday morning.

Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation is roughly 90 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

