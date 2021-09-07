Menu

Crime

Murder charge laid after man found dead in truck near Sask. First Nation

By David Giles Global News
Posted September 7, 2021 12:23 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in a truck in a rural area near the Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan RCMP launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in a truck in a rural area near the Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation. File / Global News

Two men are facing charges after a man was found dead near the Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation in Saskatchewan.

Rosthern RCMP said EMS contacted them at 6:47 a.m. on Sept. 3, saying a man was found dead in a rural area near the First Nation.

He has been identified as Brandon Cameron, 26. RCMP has not released a cause of death, but said they consider the case a homicide.

Read more: Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting on Sask. First Nation

Police said the major crime unit took the lead due to the circumstances of the case.

Investigators said it was determined the rural scene was related to a report received at 1:21 a.m. on Sept. 3 of an alleged altercation involving three people at a home on the First Nation.

A search for the individuals failed to locate them and police said a second report concerning the same residence came in two and a half hours later.

RCMP said due to the connection between the two scenes, officers searched the home at 7 a.m. Police have not released details on what they discovered during the search.

Read more: Body found outside of Prince Albert, Sask. identified as homicide victim

Police arrested Straughn Smallchild, 22, at a home on Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation on the afternoon of Sept. 3.

He is charged with second-degree murder in connection to Cameron’s death.

Cory Littlepine, 32, was arrested the following day and is facing a charge of accessory after the fact to aggravated assault.

Both men are scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Tuesday morning.

Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation is roughly 90 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

Click to play video: 'RCMP arrest suspect in James Smith Cree Nation shooting' RCMP arrest suspect in James Smith Cree Nation shooting
RCMP arrest suspect in James Smith Cree Nation shooting
