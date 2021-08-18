Menu

Crime

Regina police charge 2nd person in city’s 8th homicide of 2021

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted August 18, 2021 12:31 pm
The Regina Police Service says a second person has been arrested and charged in connection with Regina’s eighth homicide of 2021. View image in full screen
The Regina Police Service says a second person has been arrested and charged in connection with Regina’s eighth homicide of 2021. Derek Putz / Global News

The Regina Police Service has charged a second person in the death of Jason Bird, the city’s eighth homicide of 2021.

The death investigation started at about 5 a.m. on July 15 when police were sent to the 800 block of Princess Street where Bird was found injured.

Read more: Regina police investigating city’s 8th homicide of 2021

Officers provided first aid to him until paramedics arrived to transport Bird to hospital. He died later from his injuries.

Bird was 33 years old at the time of his death.

On July 16, police took the lead in the homicide investigation and eventually identified a suspect. Regina police arrested and charged suspect Terrance Desnomie, a 27-year-old man from the Fort Qu’Appelle area, with first-degree murder on Aug. 4.

Read more: Fort Qu’Appelle man charged with first-degree murder in Regina’s 8th homicide of 2021

Okimaw Russell Night-Fox, 32, of Regina is also facing a first-degree murder charge and made his first court appearance in provincial court Wednesday morning.

Police say they continue to investigate.

