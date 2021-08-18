Regina police charge 2nd person in city’s 8th homicide of 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Regina Police Service has charged a second person in the death of Jason Bird, the city’s eighth homicide of 2021.

The death investigation started at about 5 a.m. on July 15 when police were sent to the 800 block of Princess Street where Bird was found injured.

Officers provided first aid to him until paramedics arrived to transport Bird to hospital. He died later from his injuries.

Bird was 33 years old at the time of his death.

On July 16, police took the lead in the homicide investigation and eventually identified a suspect. Regina police arrested and charged suspect Terrance Desnomie, a 27-year-old man from the Fort Qu’Appelle area, with first-degree murder on Aug. 4.

Story continues below advertisement

Okimaw Russell Night-Fox, 32, of Regina is also facing a first-degree murder charge and made his first court appearance in provincial court Wednesday morning.

Police say they continue to investigate.

0:56 Woman’s shooting death is first homicide of 2021: Regina police Woman’s shooting death is first homicide of 2021: Regina police – Jan 17, 2021