Fort Qu’Appelle man charged with first-degree murder in Regina’s 8th homicide of 2021

Regina police have laid charges in the city’s most recent homicide.

The death investigation started at about 5 a.m. on July 15 when police were sent to the 800 block of Princess Street where a man was found injured.

Officers provided first aid to the individual until paramedics arrived to transport him to hospital. He died later from his injuries.

Police have revealed the victim was 33-year-old Jason Bird.

On July 16, police took the lead in the homicide investigation and eventually identified a suspect. Regina police arrested a suspect on Aug. 4.

Terrance Desnomie, a 27-year-old man from the Fort Qu’Appelle area, has been charged with first-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, breach of a release order and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Desnomie has been remanded until his court appearance on Friday.