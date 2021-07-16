Regina police investigating city’s 8th homicide of 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Regina Police Service says it’s investigating the city’s eighth homicide of 2021.

Regina police say they responded to a report of an injured man on the 800 block of Princess Street shortly after 5 a.m. on Thursday.

Read more: Traffic stop in Regina Friday morning leads to several firearms charges

Officers provided first aid to the man until EMS arrived. He was then taken to hospital where he later died, police said.

Police identified the man as Jason Lee Bird, 33, and have notified his family. The man’s family has also been offered victim resources services.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation continues and anyone with information regarding Bird’s death is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

1:31 Brother charged in death of man gone missing 23 years ago Brother charged in death of man gone missing 23 years ago – Nov 30, 2020