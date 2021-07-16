Menu

Crime

Regina police investigating city’s 8th homicide of 2021

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted July 16, 2021 4:36 pm
A recent death investigation by the Regina Police Service is now being regarded as the city's eighth homicide of 2021. View image in full screen
A recent death investigation by the Regina Police Service is now being regarded as the city's eighth homicide of 2021. Derek Putz / Global News

The Regina Police Service says it’s investigating the city’s eighth homicide of 2021.

Regina police say they responded to a report of an injured man on the 800 block of Princess Street shortly after 5 a.m. on Thursday.

Read more: Traffic stop in Regina Friday morning leads to several firearms charges

Officers provided first aid to the man until EMS arrived. He was then taken to hospital where he later died, police said.

Police identified the man as Jason Lee Bird, 33, and have notified his family. The man’s family has also been offered victim resources services.

Read more: Regina fire crews deal with Friday evening, Saturday morning blazes

The investigation continues and anyone with information regarding Bird’s death is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

