Regina fire crews deal with Friday evening, Saturday morning blazes

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Fire Department was busy attending to a total of four fires from Friday evening to early Saturday morning.

One fire in the city’s Prairieview neighbourhood was called in around 3:20 a.m. Saturday.

Read more: Regina woman facing arson charges in connection with property fires

Crews arrived at the home on Edgewater Bay within four minutes of receiving the initial call. Arriving firefighters noticed flames coming out of the roof.

Several people were home sleeping at the time but were able to get out safely, as well as the family dog.

There were no injuries reported at this fire.

The home is too unstable at the moment for the fire investigation to be completed, but fire marshall Randy Ryba told Global News the fire started in the garage.

Story continues below advertisement

Fire crews also responded to three other calls, said Ryba. One of the fires occurred around supper time on Friday and resulted in superficial burns to civilians.

At 10:51 p.m., fire crews attended a basement fire on the 1300-block of Princess Street that was quickly brought under control with no injuries reported.

Firefighters also responded to a fire in a vacant home in the 700-block of Garnet Street at 3:56 a.m. The fire was brought under control in half an hour.

Crews are on scene at a basement fire in the 1300 block Princess. Fire was quickly brought under control and no injuries are reported. Fire Investigator dispatched to determine the cause. #RFPS #YQR pic.twitter.com/pRtLGLegNc — Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) May 15, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Ryba said the fire department is concerned about dry weather conditions. He encourages residents to be especially careful with their smoking material, making sure it’s put out in a can filled with sand with a lid. He warned residents not to put smoking material out in flower pots or plastic bottles.

He also said residents shouldn’t leave their BBQ unattended when cooking and added it should be at least one metre away from anything combustible, such as the side of the house or railing.