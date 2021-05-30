Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Traffic stop in Regina Friday morning leads to several firearms charges

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted May 30, 2021 1:33 pm
Upon searching the vehicle officers found a loaded sawed off rifle, ammunition, and an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl. View image in full screen
Upon searching the vehicle officers found a loaded sawed off rifle, ammunition, and an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl. Alexa Huffman / Global News

Two individuals are facing weapon charges after a traffic stop by Regina police officers early Friday morning.

Read more: Lockdown ends at Regina high school following teen arrest

Around 4:30 a.m., officers stopped a black Dodge Journey at 4th Avenue and Princess Street. Police noticed several open bottles of alcohol inside the SUV and arrested the driver and two other occupants.

According to a police statement, upon searching the vehicle officers, found a loaded sawed off rifle, ammunition, and an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl.

Brendan Irvine Starr, 40, from Balcarres, Sask., is facing the follow charges:

  • Careless storage of a firearm
  • Possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose
  • Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
  • Possession of a loaded firearm
  • Possession of a loaded firearm within a vehicle
  • Possession of a prohibited weapon
  • Breach of a prohibited firearms order
  • Proceeds of a crime under $5,000
  • Fentanyl, cocaine and meth trafficking

Janine Cora Bear, 24, of Yorkton was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose stemming from this incident.

Story continues below advertisement

The third occupant of the vehicle was released without any charges.

Read more: Winnipeg police arrest 2 men, 1 woman for separate firearms offences Tuesday

Starr and Bear were in provincial court on Friday afternoon.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina Police tagRegina Police Service tagRegina News tagDrug Trafficking tagTraffic Stop tagWeapons Offence tagfirearms offence tagpossession of a firearm with dangerous purpose tagpossession of a loaded firearm tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers