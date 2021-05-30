Traffic stop in Regina Friday morning leads to several firearms charges

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two individuals are facing weapon charges after a traffic stop by Regina police officers early Friday morning.

Read more: Lockdown ends at Regina high school following teen arrest

Around 4:30 a.m., officers stopped a black Dodge Journey at 4th Avenue and Princess Street. Police noticed several open bottles of alcohol inside the SUV and arrested the driver and two other occupants.

According to a police statement, upon searching the vehicle officers, found a loaded sawed off rifle, ammunition, and an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl.

Brendan Irvine Starr, 40, from Balcarres, Sask., is facing the follow charges:

Careless storage of a firearm

Possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose

Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Possession of a loaded firearm

Possession of a loaded firearm within a vehicle

Possession of a prohibited weapon

Breach of a prohibited firearms order

Proceeds of a crime under $5,000

Fentanyl, cocaine and meth trafficking

Janine Cora Bear, 24, of Yorkton was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose stemming from this incident.

Story continues below advertisement

The third occupant of the vehicle was released without any charges.

Starr and Bear were in provincial court on Friday afternoon.