Traffic stop in Regina Friday morning leads to several firearms charges

Two individuals are facing weapon charges after a traffic stop by Regina police officers early Friday morning.
Around 4:30 a.m., officers stopped a black Dodge Journey at 4th Avenue and Princess Street. Police noticed several open bottles of alcohol inside the SUV and arrested the driver and two other occupants.
According to a police statement, upon searching the vehicle officers, found a loaded sawed off rifle, ammunition, and an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl.
Brendan Irvine Starr, 40, from Balcarres, Sask., is facing the follow charges:
- Careless storage of a firearm
- Possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose
- Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- Possession of a loaded firearm
- Possession of a loaded firearm within a vehicle
- Possession of a prohibited weapon
- Breach of a prohibited firearms order
- Proceeds of a crime under $5,000
- Fentanyl, cocaine and meth trafficking
Janine Cora Bear, 24, of Yorkton was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose stemming from this incident.
The third occupant of the vehicle was released without any charges.
Starr and Bear were in provincial court on Friday afternoon.
Comments