Canada

Lockdown ends at Regina high school following teen arrest: police

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted May 26, 2021 6:51 pm
The Regina Police Service is looking for help from the public in locating a maroon-coloured Nissan that was driving 183 km/h in a construction zone. The incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday at Ring Road and Wascana Parkway.
A Regina high school student is facing charges after police found her carrying a concealed weapon on Wednesday. File / Global News

Regina police say a young girl is being charged following an incident at a high school involving a pellet gun.

Police say they were called to a school in the 5200 block of Rochdale Boulevard at about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a student carrying an alleged firearm in the waistband of her pants.

School administration enacted lockdown and when police arrived the student was taken into custody.

Police say they seized the firearm which was determined to be a realistic-looking CO2 pellet gun.

With the suspect in custody and no other suspects, police say school resources officers assisted with witnesses, leading to the end of the lockdown.

The student, who cannot be named under the youth criminal justice act, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

She will appear in youth court at 9 a.m. Thursday.

