Lockdown ends at Regina high school following teen arrest: police

Regina police say a young girl is being charged following an incident at a high school involving a pellet gun.

Police say they were called to a school in the 5200 block of Rochdale Boulevard at about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a student carrying an alleged firearm in the waistband of her pants.

School administration enacted lockdown and when police arrived the student was taken into custody.

Police say they seized the firearm which was determined to be a realistic-looking CO2 pellet gun.

With the suspect in custody and no other suspects, police say school resources officers assisted with witnesses, leading to the end of the lockdown.

The student, who cannot be named under the youth criminal justice act, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

She will appear in youth court at 9 a.m. Thursday.