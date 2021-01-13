Police investigating video showing teen assaulted on Mission school grounds

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: This story and its video contain details that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

Mission RCMP are investigating a disturbing video circulating on social media where two young students are seen physically assaulting another girl.

The video has sparked outrage online and has been called sickening and disgusting by parents.

The incident happened Monday, during lunch break at Ecole Heritage Park Middle School.

In the video, two young girls can be seen kicking and punching another girl.

0:38 Disturbing video shows bullying at Mission school Disturbing video shows bullying at Mission school

The victim’s mother is now speaking out, and believes the incident was targeted because her daughter identifies as transgender and lesbian.

Global News is not identifying her to protect her daughter.

“She was kicked in the head, in the ribs, in the legs, in the hip. They pulled her down even further, right on the ground, where they continued to kick her,” the mother said.

“It just breaks my heart.”

Other kids watched the assault, with some encouraging others to join in.

“Five bucks to stomp her on the head right now,” can be heard from the video.

No one steps in to stop the attack, and the 13-year-old victim is seen curled up in a ball and appears powerless.

Mission RCMP are investigating the incident and the school liaison is leading the investigation.

“Anytime we are involved in an investigation, certainly criminal charges are looked at. Once that happens, we will send our file to Crown counsel for review and possible charges,” Cpl. Jason Raaflaug said.

“At this point, I can’t say possible charges but assault certainly based on talking to the lead investigator.”

Mission School District Superintendent Angus Wilson is aware of the video, saying it’s troubling.

“In a broader context, it’s not just this school — it’s in a lot of places and we think it’s connected to COVID-19,” he said.

“What we are finding is that broadly speaking, students are better behaved in classes but are being nastier in some cases outside of class.”

Parent Shahna Lusk pulled her daughter from the middle school last year because of bullying.

Lusk’s daughter is also part of the LGBTQ2 community.

“We need to be done on the parent level, because I don’t think parents are completely involved. It’s happening too often,” she said.

“All those other kids stood around and laughed. Nobody stands up, they are afraid to stand up because then it will happen to them.”

The victim’s mother says the bullying has been happening for months, and while the school has been trying to help, she’s worried for her daughter’s safety and considering taking her out of school.

“She would message us at lunch time and say, ‘Can I please come home, it’s stressing me too much here, my anxiety is too high.'”