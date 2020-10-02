Longueuil police say preventive lockdown underway at Heritage Regional High School

Send this page to someone via email

Longueuil police say a preventive lockdown is underway Friday afternoon at a high school in the Saint-Hubert area.

The measure comes after police say administration at Heritage Regional High School contacted them concerning alleged threats.

“The school administration contacted us to inform us that they had received threats targeting their students,” the police force said in a statement.

“We therefore immediately proceeded to confinement of the students and staff.”

Read more: Two arrests made in Longueuil drug bust

Police say there are no injuries and everyone is safe, but parents are asked not to go to the school.

Heritage Regional High School also posted a statement on its website and Facebook page, saying the police operation is a precautionary measure but that “no one is permitted to enter or leave the building at this time.”

Story continues below advertisement

The alleged threat originated from someone who does not attending the school, the statement says.

“Our safety is not at risk,” principal Sujata Saha said.