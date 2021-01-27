Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police arrest 2 men, 1 woman for separate firearms offences Tuesday

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted January 27, 2021 6:50 pm
A Winnipeg Police Cruiser.
A Winnipeg Police Cruiser. File / Global News

Winnipeg police say they made three separate weapons arrests Tuesday, within the span of roughly ten hours.

The first occurred at a shelter in the South Point Douglas area shortly after 5 a.m., where officers say they were told a woman had entered the building and produced a firearm.

A 41-year-old woman was arrested not long after, allegedly carrying a “revolver-style”‘ pellet gun.

She’s charged with possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and failure to comply with a release order.

Read more: Search of Beausejour home turns up firearms, stolen property: RCMP

Then, at around 2 p.m., officers patrolling the West End say they spotted a man entering a vacant house on Toronto Street.

He was stopped and taken into custody, and according to police, was carrying a five-inch-long improvised firearm — otherwise known as a ‘zip gun’ — loaded with a .22 calibre round.

Police say he also had two outstanding arrest warrants. A 27-year-old man is facing several charges.

Read more: Gun calls, shootings on the rise, according to Winnipeg police

Approximately half an hour later, general patrol units along with the Tactical Support Team were called to an assisted living facility in the Lord Selkirk Park area.

Officers were told a man had entered the building with a firearm on his person.

A 26-year-old man, who police say was carrying a “handgun-style” BB gun, was arrested.

He remains in custody.

Click to play video 'Winnipeg Police on taking illegal guns off city streets' Winnipeg Police on taking illegal guns off city streets
Winnipeg Police on taking illegal guns off city streets – Nov 6, 2020
