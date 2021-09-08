Accused James Smith Cree Nation shooter makes 1st court appearance

Send this page to someone via email

A man accused of killing two people and injuring a third person in a shooting on a Saskatchewan First Nation will remain in custody until his next court appearance.

Shawn Moostoos, 33, appeared by phone in Nipawin provincial court on Wednesday.

He faces two counts of first-degree murder in the Sept. 5 shooting on the James Smith Cree Nation that left a 37-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman dead.

Moostoos is also charged with attempted murder after a 44-year-old man was injured in the shooting.

RCMP said Moostoos knew all three victims.

Moostoss has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to be back in court on Sept. 20.

He is also seeking bail.

