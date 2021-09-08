Menu

Crime

Accused James Smith Cree Nation shooter makes 1st court appearance

By David Giles Global News
Posted September 8, 2021 4:27 pm
Shawn Moostoos, who is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two people on a Saskatchewan First Nation, will remain in custody until his next court appearance. View image in full screen
Shawn Moostoos, who is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two people on a Saskatchewan First Nation, will remain in custody until his next court appearance. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

A man accused of killing two people and injuring a third person in a shooting on a Saskatchewan First Nation will remain in custody until his next court appearance.

Shawn Moostoos, 33, appeared by phone in Nipawin provincial court on Wednesday.

Read more: James Smith Cree Nation shooter faces 2 first-degree murder charges: RCMP

He faces two counts of first-degree murder in the Sept. 5 shooting on the James Smith Cree Nation that left a 37-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman dead.

Moostoos is also charged with attempted murder after a 44-year-old man was injured in the shooting.

Trending Stories

RCMP said Moostoos knew all three victims.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting on Sask. First Nation

Moostoss has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to be back in court on Sept. 20.

He is also seeking bail.

Click to play video: 'RCMP arrest suspect in James Smith Cree Nation shooting' RCMP arrest suspect in James Smith Cree Nation shooting
RCMP arrest suspect in James Smith Cree Nation shooting
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
