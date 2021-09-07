Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

James Smith Cree Nation shooter faces 2 first-degree murder charges: RCMP

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted September 7, 2021 5:19 pm
Moostoos, who was arrested by RCMP following a shooting on Sunday at a home on James Smith Cree Nation, Sask., faces multiple charges including two counts of first-degree murder.
Moostoos, who was arrested by RCMP following a shooting on Sunday at a home on James Smith Cree Nation, Sask., faces multiple charges including two counts of first-degree murder. Photo: RCMP / Supplied

Saskatchewan RCMP have laid charges on the 33-year-old suspect of Sunday’s shooting on James Smith Cree Nation, Sask.

Shawn Moostoos, a resident of Melfort, Sask., has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life.

RCMP said on Tuesday that Moostoos is in custody and is set to make his first court appearance on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Nipawin.

Read more: Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting on Sask. First Nation

The charges come after RCMP announced two people died and a third person suffered injuries during the shooting incident.

Trending Stories

Police first learned of an altercation where three people were shot at a home on the First Nation at around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Meadow Lake homicide-suicide a reminder of growing intimate partner violence in Saskatchewan

A 37-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, both from James Smith Cree Nation, have been confirmed as the deceased individuals by RCMP.

A 44-year-old man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. He was transported to hospital by an ambulance that night.

The three victims were known to the suspect.

Click to play video: 'Crime rate fell in Regina, Saskatoon and across Saskatchewan in 2020: StatsCanada' Crime rate fell in Regina, Saskatoon and across Saskatchewan in 2020: StatsCanada
Crime rate fell in Regina, Saskatoon and across Saskatchewan in 2020: StatsCanada – Jul 27, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagShooting tagSaskatchewan News tagFirst Degree Murder tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagSask tagMelfort tagJames Smith Cree Nation tagShawn Moostoos tagJames Smith First Nation tagJames Smith Cree Nation shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers