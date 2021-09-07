James Smith Cree Nation shooter faces 2 first-degree murder charges: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP have laid charges on the 33-year-old suspect of Sunday’s shooting on James Smith Cree Nation, Sask.

Shawn Moostoos, a resident of Melfort, Sask., has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life.

RCMP said on Tuesday that Moostoos is in custody and is set to make his first court appearance on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Nipawin.

The charges come after RCMP announced two people died and a third person suffered injuries during the shooting incident.

Police first learned of an altercation where three people were shot at a home on the First Nation at around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday.

A 37-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, both from James Smith Cree Nation, have been confirmed as the deceased individuals by RCMP.

A 44-year-old man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. He was transported to hospital by an ambulance that night.

The three victims were known to the suspect.

