Suspect vehicle connected to Niagara Falls shooting recovered in Quebec

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A suspect vehicle believed to be connected to a shooting in Niagara Falls on July 16 has been recovered in Quebec, Niagara police say.

In an update Thursday, police said a Toyota Camry was recovered by police in Saint Eustache, Que.

Police believe this is the third vehicle used by two suspects to flee the scene of the shooting. Officers previously recovered a White Nissan Rogue and a Mazda CX5.

Canada-wide arrest warrants have now been issued for 23-year-old Maroof Bangi and 30-year-old Josta Grace Macneal. They each face a charge of second-degree murder.

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Shortly before 9 p.m. on July 16, officers were called to a home on Thorold Stone Road near Dorchester Road for reports of a man who had been shot.

Investigators determined two suspects went into the home and shot the victim with a handgun.

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The victim was transported to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police have not said whether the victim and the suspects were known to each other.

The suspects may alter their appearances to avoid detection including changes in facial hair, length or colour of hair, makeup and clothing styles, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.