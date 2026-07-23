Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

St. Thomas, Ont. man facing charges after woman kidnapped, sexually assaulted

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted July 23, 2026 1:50 pm
1 min read
London police badge View image in full screen
A London Police Service logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A 44-year-old St. Thomas, Ont., man is facing charges after a woman was allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted in London last month.

London police said Thursday the incident occurred on June 4 between 11:30 and 11:50 a.m. A woman was walking in the 600-block of Adelaide Street when she was approached by a man who initiated a conversation with her.

At one point, the woman entered his vehicle. After she did, he took out a knife and restrained her hands, police allege. She was then taken to Oxford Street East and Mornington Avenue where she was sexually assaulted, according to police.

Police said the suspect fled in a vehicle, which was later determined to be a 2014 grey Ford Focus. The woman contacted police and a man was arrested the next day.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Gregory Zehr has been charged with sexual assault with a weapon or imitation weapon, forcible confinement, kidnapping, uttering threats/death or bodily harm, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

He remains in custody and was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Greg Zehr
Gregory Zehr and a 2014 grey Ford Focus are seen in this photo supplied by London police. London police/photo

Investigators are asking members of the public who may have had contact with Zehr or have information about this incident to contact police. Police said his name, picture and vehicle have been released in an effort to garner more details.

Furthermore, police are appealing to anyone who may have been in the areas of Adelaide Street and Pall Mall Street, or Oxford Street East and Mornington Avenue at the time on June 4, and who may have information, dash-cam footage, or residential or business video surveillance, to contact them.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices