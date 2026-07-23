St. Thomas, Ont. man facing charges after woman kidnapped, sexually assaulted

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A 44-year-old St. Thomas, Ont., man is facing charges after a woman was allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted in London last month.

London police said Thursday the incident occurred on June 4 between 11:30 and 11:50 a.m. A woman was walking in the 600-block of Adelaide Street when she was approached by a man who initiated a conversation with her.

At one point, the woman entered his vehicle. After she did, he took out a knife and restrained her hands, police allege. She was then taken to Oxford Street East and Mornington Avenue where she was sexually assaulted, according to police.

Police said the suspect fled in a vehicle, which was later determined to be a 2014 grey Ford Focus. The woman contacted police and a man was arrested the next day.

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Gregory Zehr has been charged with sexual assault with a weapon or imitation weapon, forcible confinement, kidnapping, uttering threats/death or bodily harm, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon.

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He remains in custody and was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Gregory Zehr and a 2014 grey Ford Focus are seen in this photo supplied by London police. London police/photo

Investigators are asking members of the public who may have had contact with Zehr or have information about this incident to contact police. Police said his name, picture and vehicle have been released in an effort to garner more details.

Furthermore, police are appealing to anyone who may have been in the areas of Adelaide Street and Pall Mall Street, or Oxford Street East and Mornington Avenue at the time on June 4, and who may have information, dash-cam footage, or residential or business video surveillance, to contact them.