5 kilos of cocaine seized by RCMP in North Battleford, Sask.

RCMP said they seized five kilograms of cocaine during a traffic stop in North Battleford, Sask.

Staff Sgt. Jason Teniuk, the acting commander of the North Battleford detachment, said it amounts to roughly 50,000 doses of cocaine being removed from the streets.

“This is extremely significant to North Battleford and surrounding communities because it means these drugs have been taken off the streets and out of people’s hands,” Teniuk said in a release.

“Consider 50,000 doses of drugs entering a community of around 14,000 people. It’s a reminder of how significant the impact of one drug seizure can be on a community.”

The seizure was made on Aug. 13 after an investigation by the North Battleford gang task force.

Police said charges have not yet been laid as they continue to investigate.

