Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

5 kilos of cocaine seized by RCMP in North Battleford, Sask.

By David Giles Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 3:42 pm
North Battleford, Sask., RCMP said they seized five kilograms of cocaine during a traffic stop on Aug. 13, 2021. View image in full screen
North Battleford, Sask., RCMP said they seized five kilograms of cocaine during a traffic stop on Aug. 13, 2021. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

RCMP said they seized five kilograms of cocaine during a traffic stop in North Battleford, Sask.

Staff Sgt. Jason Teniuk, the acting commander of the North Battleford detachment, said it amounts to roughly 50,000 doses of cocaine being removed from the streets.

“This is extremely significant to North Battleford and surrounding communities because it means these drugs have been taken off the streets and out of people’s hands,” Teniuk said in a release.

“Consider 50,000 doses of drugs entering a community of around 14,000 people. It’s a reminder of how significant the impact of one drug seizure can be on a community.”

Read more: Nearly 5 kilos of meth seized in Saskatoon drug bust

Story continues below advertisement

The seizure was made on Aug. 13 after an investigation by the North Battleford gang task force.

Police said charges have not yet been laid as they continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Police in Manitoba, B.C., seize $11 million in assets in shutting down massive drug ring' Police in Manitoba, B.C., seize $11 million in assets in shutting down massive drug ring
Police in Manitoba, B.C., seize $11 million in assets in shutting down massive drug ring – Feb 24, 2021
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagSaskatchewan News tagSask RCMP tagCocaine tagDrug Bust tagNorth Battleford tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagNorth Battleford Saskatchewan tagNorth Battleford News tagNorth Battleford Drug Bust tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers