Crime

2 facing charges after Saskatchewan RCMP seize fentanyl, meth

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 18, 2021 11:28 am
Saskatchewan RCMP said a significant amount of fentanyl and meth was seized recently during a search of a vehicle and home.
Saskatchewan RCMP said a significant amount of fentanyl and meth was seized recently during a search of a vehicle and home. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

Two people from Waldheim, Sask., are facing drug trafficking charges after RCMP said fentanyl, cocaine and meth were seized at two locations in the province.

Saskatchewan RCMP said officers initially stopped a vehicle on March 15 near Maidstone.

The driver and passenger had illegal tobacco in their possession, and a search turned up fentanyl, cocaine, meth and a quantity of cash, police said.

The stop resulted in the Saskatchewan RCMP federal serious and organized crime north unit searching a home in Waldheim.

RCMP said they seized a significant amount of fentanyl and meth, along with cocaine, prescription pills, a modified shotgun, two conducted energy devices and over $30,000.

“The amount of fentanyl that was seized by our officers represents over 2,000 individual doses. This drug (fentanyl) is odourless and tasteless, and therefore hard to detect,” said Insp. Andrew Farquhar, who heads up the federal serious and organized crime north unit, in a release on Thursday.

“A lethal dose of pure fentanyl is potentially less than two milligrams — which is equivalent to about two grains of salt. The amount seized is indeed significant and could have caused a lot of harm to individuals within our communities.”

Jenna Beamish, 48, and Dylan Bendall, 28, are each facing three charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

They are also charged with possession of property obtained by crime, and possession of unstamped tobacco products.

RCMP said more charges are pending as they continue to investigate.

Both Beamish and Bendall are scheduled to make their next court appearance on March 22 in Lloydminster.

