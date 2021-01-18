More than 8,000 g of meth, fentanyl, cocaine seized in Regina, 2 charged: police

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service says it’s charged two men in connection with an illegal drug trafficking operation.

Police say their drug unit completed the investigation on Jan. 15. During the investigation, seven search warrants were executed throughout Regina.

Three warrants were on vehicles while the rest were at homes in Regina’s Central Park neighbourhood, downtown and Harbour Landing.

Police say they seized 750 grams of fentanyl, 7,200 grams of meth, 140 grams of cocaine and $56,000 in cash.

A loaded .41-calibre revolver, ammunition, multiple scales, cellphones, packaging and other items to support drug trafficking substances were also seized, police say.

David Innes, 48, and Andrew Victor Lloyd Gordon, 35, both of Calgary, are facing numerous charges, including the possession of meth, cocaine and fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.

Innes also faces charges that include three counts of possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order along with one count of careless use of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

The canine unit also played a role in the investigation.

The accused appeared in Regina provincial court on Monday at 9:30 a.m.

