Canada

More than 8,000 g of meth, fentanyl, cocaine seized in Regina, 2 charged: police

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted January 18, 2021 1:13 pm
Regina police say they have charged two men from Calgary in what they are calling a 'significant' drug bust and have seized more than 8,000 grams in drugs.
Regina police say they have charged two men from Calgary in what they are calling a 'significant' drug bust and have seized more than 8,000 grams in drugs. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service says it’s charged two men in connection with an illegal drug trafficking operation.

Police say their drug unit completed the investigation on Jan. 15. During the investigation, seven search warrants were executed throughout Regina.

Read more: Man faces drug trafficking, weapon charges after Regina police find meth, knife in car

Three warrants were on vehicles while the rest were at homes in Regina’s Central Park neighbourhood, downtown and Harbour Landing.

Police say they seized 750 grams of fentanyl, 7,200 grams of meth, 140 grams of cocaine and $56,000 in cash.

A loaded .41-calibre revolver, ammunition, multiple scales, cellphones, packaging and other items to support drug trafficking substances were also seized, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Regina police charge man following drug trafficking investigation

David Innes, 48, and Andrew Victor Lloyd Gordon, 35, both of Calgary, are facing numerous charges, including the possession of meth, cocaine and fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.

Trending Stories

Innes also faces charges that include three counts of possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order along with one count of careless use of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

The canine unit also played a role in the investigation.

The accused appeared in Regina provincial court on Monday at 9:30 a.m.

Click to play video 'Saskatchewan RCMP make ‘significant’ drug bust near Biggar' Saskatchewan RCMP make ‘significant’ drug bust near Biggar
Saskatchewan RCMP make ‘significant’ drug bust near Biggar – May 19, 2020
