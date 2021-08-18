Impaired driving charges laid after truck crashes into Saskatoon home

A Saskatoon man is facing impaired driving charges after a truck crashed into a house in the Dundonald neighbourhood.
Saskatoon police said the vehicle crashed into the home in the 1300 block of Latrace Road at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The force of the crash damaged the staircase to the second floor of the home, the Saskatoon Fire Department reported.
A ladder was set up to the second floor and firefighters said they used it to assist one person from the home.
No injuries were reported.
Police said the driver, a 25-year-old man, is facing two impaired driving charges and a dangerous driving charge.
