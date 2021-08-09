Impaired driving charges after car seen swerving through Saskatchewan work zone

RCMP say a motorist is facing impaired driving charges following a three-vehicle crash on Highway 16 east of Maymont, Sask., last month.
Police received a report about a red car driving the wrong way through a construction zone at a high speed as well as weaving in and out of traffic and almost hitting highway workers at roughly 2 p.m. on July 26.
Preliminary results indicated the red car struck a second red car and sideswiped a third black car before it entered the ditch and rolled, according to a press release. It also said the second red car rolled into the ditch and was severely damaged.
No life-threatening injuries were reported by police.
As a result of their investigation, Warman RCMP announced on Monday that Rory Favel, 21, is facing charges that include operating a conveyance having a blood alcohol concentration exceeding 80 milligrams, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and prohibited driving.
The accused, from North Battleford, Sask., is expected to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Sept. 1.
Maymont is approximately 80 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.
