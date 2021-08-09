Menu

Crime

Impaired driving charges after car seen swerving through Saskatchewan work zone

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted August 9, 2021 4:48 pm
Video of the car was captured by construction workers as it blasted through pylons on Highway 16 near Maymont, Sask. View image in full screen
Video of the car was captured by construction workers as it blasted through pylons on Highway 16 near Maymont, Sask. Allan Barilla / Supplied

RCMP say a motorist is facing impaired driving charges following a three-vehicle crash on Highway 16 east of Maymont, Sask., last month.

Police received a report about a red car driving the wrong way through a construction zone at a high speed as well as weaving in and out of traffic and almost hitting highway workers at roughly 2 p.m. on July 26.

Read more: Video captures driver speeding, swerving through a Saskatchewan construction zone

Preliminary results indicated the red car struck a second red car and sideswiped a third black car before it entered the ditch and rolled, according to a press release. It also said the second red car rolled into the ditch and was severely damaged.

No life-threatening injuries were reported by police.

Story continues below advertisement

As a result of their investigation, Warman RCMP announced on Monday that Rory Favel, 21, is facing charges that include operating a conveyance having a blood alcohol concentration exceeding 80 milligrams, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and prohibited driving.

The accused, from North Battleford, Sask., is expected to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Sept. 1.

Maymont is approximately 80 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

Click to play video: 'Video captures driver speeding, swerving through a Saskatchewan construction zone' Video captures driver speeding, swerving through a Saskatchewan construction zone
Video captures driver speeding, swerving through a Saskatchewan construction zone – Jul 28, 2021
RCMP Saskatchewan News Impaired Driving Saskatchewan RCMP Warman RCMP Construction Zone Construction Zone Speeding Highway16 Highway16 Saskatchewan Saskatchewan Construction Zone Speeding Saskatchwean Construction Zone

