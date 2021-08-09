Ottawa police say officer injured after impaired driver strikes cruiser

Send this page to someone via email

An Ottawa police officer is recovering at home after his cruiser collided with an impaired driver Sunday night.

The Ottawa Police Service said in a brief update on Twitter Monday that the crash happened at 10 p.m. the night before near the intersection of Joys and Franktown roads in Richmond.

An impaired driver crossed into oncoming traffic and struck an OPS cruiser, police said.

The 44-year-old woman driving the vehicle suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, according to an OPS spokesperson, who confirmed she was the only occupant of the vehicle.

She is facing charges including operating a vehicle while impaired and causing bodily harm.

The officer is now at home recovering from their injuries. Police did not provide further details about his condition.

