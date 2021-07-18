16-year-old facing impaired driving charges after Sunday morning incident: Saskatoon police

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police say a 16-year-old girl is in custody facing impaired driving charges after a Sunday morning incident.

Police received a report around 11:30 that an SUV had driven into a backyard fence in the 400 block of Caldwell Crescent in the Parkridge neighbourhood.

Other complaints were made to police about an erratic driver in the area.

Patrol officers located the suspect vehicle, a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe, close by at McCormack Road and Neatby Crescent. Police say they initiated a traffic stop and the suspect vehicle pulled over before allegedly reversing into the front of the police car.

More officers attended the scene and the driver of the SUV was arrested for impaired driving. Minor damage was reported to the police car and no injuries occurred.

Police officers interviewed multiple witnesses and searched the surrounding area for damage. Police say damage to two fences, a parked van, the police vehicle as well as an uprooted tree and downed lamp post was caused by the driver.

The youth will be charged with impaired driving, driving with a blood-alcohol level over .08, dangerous driving and hit and run.

She will appear in youth court Monday morning.

The Youth Criminal Justice Act prevents the sharing of a young person’s personal information such as their name when charged with or found guilty of a crime.

