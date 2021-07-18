Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

16-year-old facing impaired driving charges after Sunday morning incident: Saskatoon police

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted July 18, 2021 6:56 pm
Saskatoon police cruiser View image in full screen
File / Global News

Saskatoon police say a 16-year-old girl is in custody facing impaired driving charges after a Sunday morning incident.

Read more: Man accused of injuring boy with a kitchen knife in Saskatoon

Police received a report around 11:30 that an SUV had driven into a backyard fence in the 400 block of Caldwell Crescent in the Parkridge neighbourhood.

Other complaints were made to police about an erratic driver in the area.

Patrol officers located the suspect vehicle, a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe, close by at McCormack Road and Neatby Crescent. Police say they initiated a traffic stop and the suspect vehicle pulled over before allegedly reversing into the front of the police car.

Read more: 2 teens in critical condition after hit by suspected drunk driver in Deux-Montagnes, Que.

Story continues below advertisement

More officers attended the scene and the driver of the SUV was arrested for impaired driving. Minor damage was reported to the police car and no injuries occurred.

Police officers interviewed multiple witnesses and searched the surrounding area for damage. Police say damage to two fences, a parked van, the police vehicle as well as an uprooted tree and downed lamp post was caused by the driver.

The youth will be charged with impaired driving, driving with a blood-alcohol level over .08, dangerous driving and hit and run.

Read more: Repeat impaired driver receives 9.5-year sentence after Mississauga teen dies in crash

She will appear in youth court Monday morning.

The Youth Criminal Justice Act prevents the sharing of a young person’s personal information such as their name when charged with or found guilty of a crime.

Click to play video: 'SGI turning focus to impaired driving in May' SGI turning focus to impaired driving in May
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon Police tagImpaired Driving tagSaskatoon News tagHit and Run tagDangerous Driving tagParkridge tagdriving with a blood alcohol level over .08 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers