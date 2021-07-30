Off-duty Saskatchewan RCMP officer charged with impaired driving

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatchewan RCMP officer with 15-years of service is charged with impaired driving following back-to-back incidents near Swift Current.

According to a press release, his first run-in with officers happened at around 10 p.m. on July 27.

Swift Current Rural RCMP responded to a call for an impaired driver in the Village of Waldeck, about 18 kilometres east of the city.

Kevin Granrude was arrested at the scene, held overnight, and released the next day with conditions and a suspended licence.

Early in the afternoon on July 28, the detachment was called about an erratic driver on Highway 1. Officers pulled the vehicle over near Rush Lake, about 16 km east of Waldeck.

Saskatchewan RCMP said Granrude was driving the vehicle. He failed a breathalyzer test and was taken and held in custody.

He faces three charges, including two for impaired driving.

Granrude, a constable with Swift Current Combined Traffic Services and 15 years of experience, is suspended with pay while the national police service reviews disciplinary options.

He was not on duty at the time of either incident and was not using a police vehicle, according to the Saskatchewan RCMP.

“I understand hearing about incidents like this is very concerning to the public,” Saskatchewan RCMP Commanding Officer Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, said. “I too share these concerns. These are not the standards we hold our police officers and employees to. The Saskatchewan RCMP will ensure these matters are thoroughly investigated.”

Granrude was in court on July 29 and will appear again on Aug. 18.