N.B. man filmed being punched by RCMP officer charged with breaching probation

A man seen on video allegedly being punched by an RCMP officer during an arrest last week has been charged with breaching his probation.

André Yvon Mercier, 30, appeared in court by video conference in Campbellton on Monday.

RCMP Cpl. Hans Ouellette told Global News the charge stems from an incident on Friday, the same day a video on social media appeared to show an RCMP officer striking a man, later identified as Mercier, while trying to restrain him.

Quebec’s Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes, the police watchdog known as BEI, has been hired to conduct an independent investigation into the officer’s conduct.

Ouellette could not provide more details about the breach of probation charge and declined to comment about video, citing the ongoing investigation.

