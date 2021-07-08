Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

N.B. man filmed being punched by RCMP officer charged with breaching probation

By Tim Roszell Global News
Posted July 8, 2021 6:22 pm
Video shared to social media appears to show a Campbellton, N.B., RCMP officer repeatedly striking a man in the head and upper body before he was eventually arrested. View image in full screen
Video shared to social media appears to show a Campbellton, N.B., RCMP officer repeatedly striking a man in the head and upper body before he was eventually arrested. Courtesy: Facebook

A man seen on video allegedly being punched by an RCMP officer during an arrest last week has been charged with breaching his probation.

André Yvon Mercier, 30, appeared in court by video conference in Campbellton on Monday.

RCMP Cpl. Hans Ouellette told Global News the charge stems from an incident on Friday, the same day a video on social media appeared to show an RCMP officer striking a man, later identified as Mercier, while trying to restrain him.

Read more: Quebec police watchdog investigating alleged assault by Campbellton, N.B. RCMP officer

Quebec’s Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes, the police watchdog known as BEI, has been hired to conduct an independent investigation into the officer’s conduct.

Trending Stories

Ouellette could not provide more details about the breach of probation charge and declined to comment about video, citing the ongoing investigation.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Police expert says N.S. can learn from N.B.’s police communications' Police expert says N.S. can learn from N.B.’s police communications
Police expert says N.S. can learn from N.B.’s police communications – Jun 25, 2021

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagPolice tagAssault tagSocial Media tagVideo tagCampbellton tagBureau des Enquêtes Indépendantes tagPunch tagBreaching Probation tagHans Ouellette tagAndré Yvon Mercier tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers