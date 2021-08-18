$10K worth of hay bales set to be donated to Alberta SPCA stolen from provincial park

Send this page to someone via email

About $10,000 worth of hay bales that were being donated to the Alberta SPCA has been stolen from a provincial park northwest of Edmonton.

The SPCA said about 70 hay bales had been illegally cut and baled at Lois Hole Centennial Provincial Park.

They were set to be donated to the Alberta SPCA from Alberta Environment and Parks, but when peace officers went to inspect the bales and arrange for their transportation, they found all but one gone.

The theft happened sometime between July 31 and Aug. 5.

“The hay was going to be used to feed livestock in the care of our organization this winter,” SPCA provincial supervisor Stuart Dodds said.

"Unfortunately the bales disappeared before we could set eyes on them."

The SPCA said the theft of the bales wouldn’t have been an easy task and would have required a bale picker and numerous loads on a flatbed semi-trailer.

In a news release, the Alberta SPCA says the theft is proof of the desperate situation facing many livestock owners right now.

“Hot, dry weather has led to a poor hay crop and rising prices in many parts of Alberta,” the SPCA said.

“Producers are encouraged to secure winter feed (legally) as soon as possible. If farmers do not have enough feed to get through winter and spring, they may need to take steps to reduce their herds this fall.

“Allowing animals to starve due to a lack of available feed is not acceptable.”

The SPCA said another 11 bales were removed from the park and taken to a rural property before the initial complaint was filed, and those bales have been donated to their organization.