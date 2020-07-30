Menu

Advertisement
Crime

Alberta SPCA lay 7 charges after investigation southwest of Edmonton

By Sarah Ryan Global News
Cats and horses have been seized from a property southwest of Edmonton.
Cats and horses have been seized from a property southwest of Edmonton.

The Alberta SPCA has laid seven charges against a woman under the Animal Protection Act (APA), and seized multiple horses and cats in distress from two rural properties southwest of Edmonton.

The SPCA started its investigation in Wetaskiwin County in April, and determined a number of animals were in distress.

“I can confirm we removed a number of horses and cats from property to bring them into better health,” spokesperson Dan Kobe said in a statement.’

“This action is not intended to be punitive in nature but to allow animals time to recuperate.”

This is one of the properties the Alberta SPCA searched in its investigation.
This is one of the properties the Alberta SPCA searched in its investigation.

As a result of the investigation, the Alberta SPCA has charged Lenna Percheson with seven offences.

The charges include three counts of causing an animal to be in distress, failing to ensure an animal has adequate food and water, two counts of failing to provide an animal with adequate care when it’s wounded or ill and failing to provide an animal with adequate shelter, ventilation and space.

This is one of the properties the Alberta SPCA searched in its investigation.
This is one of the properties the Alberta SPCA searched in its investigation.

The maximum penalty for each offence under the APA is a $20,000 fine and a lifetime prohibition from owning animals.

Percheson’s first court date is Aug. 26 in Breton Provincial Court.

The Alberta SPCA continues to investigate the file.

One of the many cats on the property.
One of the many cats on the property.
