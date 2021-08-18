Quebec adds 436 new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations stabilize

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec continued to see an uptick in COVID-19 infections Wednesday, with the province reporting 436 new cases and one additional death.

The number of hospitalizations remained stable at 88. This includes 28 patients in intensive care, an increase of one in the past 24 hours.

The vaccination campaign saw another 42,568 doses given since the last update. In Quebec, more than 11.8 million shots have been given since the rollout started.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said 7,568 Quebecers rolled up their sleeves to get their first shot on Tuesday. More than 8,500 appointments were made the same day for a first dose, too.

“It is important to continue to widen our vaccination coverage to slow the progression of the variant and limit hospitalizations and deaths,” he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, 18,619 tests were administered Monday, the most recent day for which that information is available.

“Even if you are fully vaccinated, it is important to get tested if you have symptoms similar to those of COVID,” Dubé said. “It gives us the most accurate picture of the epidemiological situation.”

The province has seen 382,755 novel coronavirus cases to date. The pandemic has killed 11,278 Quebecers so far, though 35 additional deaths were added to the tally on Wednesday stemming from earlier in the health crisis.

“This is a catch-up in the entry of deaths that occurred before March 21, 2021 in the Mauricie-Centre-du-Québec region,” the government’s statement reads.

Recoveries from the virus have topped 368,000.