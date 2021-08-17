Mount Law wildfire in B.C. Interior still estimated at 800 hectares, out of control

Send this page to someone via email

The Mount Law wildfire that’s burning in the Central Okanagan, near a West Kelowna neighbourhood, was still estimated at 800 hectares as of Tuesday morning.

The BC Wildfire Service said the blaze, southwest of Glenrosa, is still classified as out of control.

On Monday, another 18 properties were placed on evacuation alert in the Regional District of the Central Okanagan and Peachland.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations advised residents to be ready to leave on a moment’s notice.

The fire sparked to life on Sunday and quickly exploded in size.

It was listed as being close to homes in the Glenrosa area of West Kelowna, and adjacent to Highway 97C.

Approximately 1,000 people have been displaced because of an evacuation order, and another 1,900 properties are on evacuation alert.

The expanded evacuation alert includes properties inclusive of 4740 Trepanier Road (northwest end) to 4980 Trepanier Road (southeast end) and:

4850 to 4855 MacKinnon Road

4802 to 4995 Trepanier Road

4902 to 4975 Star Place

Officials also expanded an evacuation order onto Crown land in the southeast corner of the fire. However, it does not include any private property, and the Gorman lumber mill site remains under an evacuation alert.

In a bit of good news, cooler weather on Tuesday was expected to help in the firefight, with Environment Canada calling for a high of 20 C, along with cloudy skies and a 40-per-cent chance of showers.

Smoky skies were expected Wednesday, with the forecast for Thursday a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 26 C.

For Friday through Monday, though, cloudy skies are projected, along with the possibility of rain. Environment Canada was calling for a 60-per-cent chance of rain through Sunday, while other forecasts are calling for chances of 10 to 40 per cent.

“Cooler temperatures and some light rain are helping on the front lines, but extremely dry conditions remain,” officials said. “Central Okanagan (regional district) and BC Wildfire crews will continue suppression efforts in the area on the ground into the night.

The emergency centre also asked people to stay away from areas close to the fires to ensure the access and safety of first responders. Boaters should also avoid areas of the lake being used by aircraft support.

BC Wildfire said 22 firefighters, a multitude of personnel from eight local fire departments, three helicopters and multiple pieces of heavy equipment were battling the blaze, as were six water skimmers and four retardant air tankers.

On Monday, West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund confirmed the fire had caused some structural damage, though he did not provide details.

For more about this fire, visit the BC Wildfire website.

