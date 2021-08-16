Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

‘Actively fighting fires in the backyards of homes’: Fire chief on Mount Law fire in West Kelowna

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 4:24 pm
The 800-hectare Mt. Law wildfire in West Kelowna continues threatening homes. View image in full screen
The 800-hectare Mt. Law wildfire in West Kelowna continues threatening homes. James Pitcher

About 1,000 people have been displaced due to the Mount Law wildfire that erupted Sunday afternoon north of the Okanagan connector and just two kilometres from West Kelowna.

Another 1,900 properties remain on an alert.

The fire, which is currently burning within city limits, is in close proximity to homes in the Glenrosa area.

Read more: Entire city of Merritt, B.C., on evacuation alert due to wildfire

“We are actively fighting fires in the backyards of homes on a number of streets in upper Glenrosa and will continue to do that today,” said Jason Brolund, West Kelowna fire chief.

While he could not say an exact number, Brolund did confirm there was some structural damage overnight.

Story continues below advertisement
Fire behaviour on the Mount Law wildfire in West Kelowna has been described by officials as very aggressive overnight and into Monday morning. View image in full screen
Fire behaviour on the Mount Law wildfire in West Kelowna has been described by officials as very aggressive overnight and into Monday morning. Global News

“At this point, we do believe it to be a small number of structures,” Brolund said at a late morning virtual news conference.

Brolund said heavy embers caused a great deal of concern Sunday night with the fire spotting ahead of itself.

Click to play video: 'Wildfire smoke darkens skies in B.C.' Wildfire smoke darkens skies in B.C.
Wildfire smoke darkens skies in B.C.

“That is certainly what drove some of the decisions that were made around the evacuation order areas for example,” he said. “Making sure people were out of the way, so that we could do our work in those neighbourhoods.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

At the peak of the firefight Sunday, there were 25 trucks from eight local fire departments on scene along with 80 structural firefighters.

“We have eight trucks today from six local fire departments comprising of 25 structural firefighters, who are on the ground and working closely with the B.C. Wildfire Service.

The Mount Law fire in West Kelowna could be seen from all over the Central Okanagan and beyond on Sunday. View image in full screen
The Mount Law fire in West Kelowna could be seen from all over the Central Okanagan and beyond on Sunday. Global News

The B.C. Wildfire Service has assigned three helicopters and multiple pieces of heavy equipment to the fire.

There is also support from six water skimmers and four retardant air tankers, whose actions will be highly visible to West Kelowna, Kelowna and Peachland throughout the day.

Read more: As wildfires rage across most of B.C., the government will speak Monday afternoon

The fire is suspected to be human-caused and is being investigated.

Story continues below advertisement

Visit the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations website for a list of addresses on evacuation order and alert.

The Emergency Support Services reception centre for evacuated residents due to the Mount Law wildfire is in the gymnasium at Mount Boucherie Secondary at 2751 Cameron Rd. in West Kelowna.

There is also a reception centre at the Salvation Army church at 1480 Sutherland Ave. in Kelowna.

Click to play video: 'Video captures B.C. wildfire burning dangerously close to Coquihalla Highway' Video captures B.C. wildfire burning dangerously close to Coquihalla Highway
Video captures B.C. wildfire burning dangerously close to Coquihalla Highway
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
central okanagan tagWildfire tagWest Kelowna tagBC wildfires tagEvacuees tagglenrosa tagOkanagan fires tagEvacuation order in West Kelowna tagHomes damaged in West Kelowna tagMount Law fire tagMt Law fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers