Conservatives unveil election promises in pandemic-focused platform

Send this page to someone via email

Just one day into the federal election campaign, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole has released his party’s platform.

The 160-page document focuses on Canada’s economic recovery as the country reels from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with pledges to invest in jobs and protect Canadians’ health moving forward.

Read more: Party leaders tour Canada as first full day of election campaign begins

The platform details the Conservatives’ plan to “wind down emergency COVID support programs,” beef up tourism with a massive rebate on restaurant food and pop purchases, and boost funding to provinces for mental health care, among many other commitments.

However, the promises in the platform have yet to be costed by the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) — a process that verifies the math underpinning the price tag attached to the campaign commitments.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…