SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Conservatives unveil election promises in pandemic-focused platform

By Rachel Gilmore Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 11:52 am
Click to play video: 'One-on-one with Conservative leader Erin O’Toole' One-on-one with Conservative leader Erin O’Toole
WATCH: One-on-one with Conservative leader Erin O’Toole

Just one day into the federal election campaign, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole has released his party’s platform.

The 160-page document focuses on Canada’s economic recovery as the country reels from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with pledges to invest in jobs and protect Canadians’ health moving forward.

Read more: Party leaders tour Canada as first full day of election campaign begins

The platform details the Conservatives’ plan to “wind down emergency COVID support programs,” beef up tourism with a massive rebate on restaurant food and pop purchases, and boost funding to provinces for mental health care, among many other commitments.

Trending Stories

However, the promises in the platform have yet to be costed by the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) — a process that verifies the math underpinning the price tag attached to the campaign commitments.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Federal Election tagcanada election tagConservatives tagConservative Party tagErin O'Toole tagFederal election Canada tagelection 2021 tagConservative platform tagcanada election explained tagO'Toole Election tagConservatives election tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers