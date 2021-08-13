SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada to implement mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for all federal workers by fall

By Twinkle Ghosh Global News
Posted August 13, 2021 12:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all federal workers' Canada to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all federal workers
WATCH ABOVE: Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc announced on Friday that the federal government will make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all federal public servants by the fall.

Canada is making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all workers in federal service by this fall, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Dominic LeBlanc announced on Friday.

“We are also calling on all federally-regulated industries and sectors, and we are also calling on crown corporations to follow suit,” LeBlanc told reporters in French at a news conference.

The implementation will take place no later than October, he added.

Read more: Can your employer mandate you to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

There are close to half a million people who work directly for the federal government, a Crown corporation, the military or the RCMP.

Trending Stories

Nearly a million more work in federally regulated industries, which includes banks and airlines.

Story continues below advertisement

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a week ago that he had asked the clerk of the Privy Council, the nation’s top bureaucrat, to consider the mandate.

Read more: Calls are growing for mandatory COVID-19 vaccines in health workers. Here’s what we know

Speaking at the same press conference, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra stressed that by the fall, there will be a vaccine requirement for all transportation workers.

“No later than the end of October, the government of Canada will require employees in the federally regulated air, rail and marine transport sectors to be vaccinated,” he said.

The vaccination requirement will also extend to certain travellers on commercial flights, passengers on interprovincial trains and on large marine vessels, he added.

— more to come

With files from The Canadian Press

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronavirus tagCOVID tagcovid vaccine canada tagmandatory coronavirus vaccine tagcan covid vaccines be mandatory tagcovid vaccine for feds tagcovid vaccine news canada tagmandatory covid vaccine for feds tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers